JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $227.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.16.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $213.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 160.9% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.