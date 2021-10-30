JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€98.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €93.79 ($110.34).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €85.74 ($100.87) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €74.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €74.89. The company has a market cap of $91.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a fifty-two week high of €84.10 ($98.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

