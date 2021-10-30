JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €235.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €269.29 ($316.81).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €193.82 ($228.02) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €194.95 and its 200-day moving average is €210.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

