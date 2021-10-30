JMP Securities Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $48.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $41.82 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $43.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

