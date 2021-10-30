Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Shares Down 1.2%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 0.47 and last traded at 0.47. Approximately 120,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 50,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.51.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JROOF)

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

