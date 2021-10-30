Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski Sells 1,700 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE SON opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
