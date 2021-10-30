Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski Sells 1,700 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE SON opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

