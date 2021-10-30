Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.47 ($134.67).

ETR:PUM opened at €107.30 ($126.24) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €98.01. Puma has a twelve month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a twelve month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

