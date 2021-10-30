JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in JD.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,192,000 after buying an additional 1,263,584 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,781 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of JD.com by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,900 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,972 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of JD.com by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,775,000 after acquiring an additional 518,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.28. 8,071,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,145,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $74.86. JD.com has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

