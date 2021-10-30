Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Up 109.1% in October

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,669,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,673,000.

JSML traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $67.02. 3,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,246. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

