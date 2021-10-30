Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Jamf alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of JAMF opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 326,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jamf (JAMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.