JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 519.77% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 236,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,301. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 103,721.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.49% of JAKKS Pacific worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

