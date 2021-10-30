Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,066,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 743,709 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of Itaú Unibanco worth $48,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $11,837,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,347 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 702,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

