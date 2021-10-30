iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 139,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,350,857 shares.The stock last traded at $129.21 and had previously closed at $130.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.03.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after purchasing an additional 155,363 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.