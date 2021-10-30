iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.09 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.