iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

