iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Stock Price Up 0.9%

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.13 and last traded at $67.13. Approximately 10,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 26,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.52.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

