iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $64.87. Approximately 11,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 21,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $133,000.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.