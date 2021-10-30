iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $119.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.14. 163,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,815. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $904,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 69.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 63,246 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,334,000 after buying an additional 212,601 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

