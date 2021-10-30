IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,391,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $293,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.18. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.