Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.470-$1.510 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.12.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

