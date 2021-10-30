Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases Earnings Results

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.470-$1.510 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.47-1.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. 3,556,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,812. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.12.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

