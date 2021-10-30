Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 29,839 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,068% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,554 call options.

Uxin stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Uxin has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Uxin by 18.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,987,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after buying an additional 1,866,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Uxin in the first quarter valued at $9,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Uxin in the first quarter valued at $2,422,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Uxin in the second quarter valued at $3,479,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Uxin by 187.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 576,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 376,080 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

