Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 29,839 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,068% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,554 call options.
Uxin stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Uxin has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.39.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter.
Uxin Company Profile
Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.