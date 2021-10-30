Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,437 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 471% compared to the average daily volume of 602 call options.

PPC opened at $28.16 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -216.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $139,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $140,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

