Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VPV stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 37,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,689. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $5,106,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 250,132 shares in the last quarter. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

