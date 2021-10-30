inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Down 39.2% in October

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the September 30th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 150,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,687. inTEST has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $119.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.09.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in inTEST in the second quarter worth $36,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in inTEST in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 66,459.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 67.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

