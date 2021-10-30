Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $17.12 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

