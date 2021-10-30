International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 331.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $257,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after buying an additional 3,523,760 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,977,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,584,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,484,000 after buying an additional 2,874,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $147.45 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.41 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 55.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

