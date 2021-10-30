International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IAG. Barclays lowered their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 219.09 ($2.86).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 183.10. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.