Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.280-$5.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 billion-$73.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.60 billion.Intel also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.900 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. 42,255,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,487,046. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

