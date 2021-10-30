INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Short Interest Up 210.0% in October

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 507,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 18.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 24.0% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

IIII stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.