Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.63 Million

Analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to announce $54.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.60 million and the highest is $58.63 million. Insmed posted sales of $41.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $184.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.91 million to $192.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $299.86 million, with estimates ranging from $277.70 million to $329.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 121.93% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Insmed stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,076. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.22. Insmed has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.