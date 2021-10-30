Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Sells 44,704 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $855,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SNDX opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $945.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

