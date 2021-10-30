Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Sells 44,704 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $855,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SNDX opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $945.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
