Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Sells $122,150.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $66,660.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

