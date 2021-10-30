Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Sells $244,300.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 21st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 6,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $160,290.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $244,300.00.
- On Thursday, October 7th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $240,174.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SEMrush
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
