Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Sells $244,300.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 6,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $160,290.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $240,174.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

