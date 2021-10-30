Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $334,514.64 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 13,704 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $334,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 5,904 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $144,293.76.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $84,490.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $191,398.15.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $14,424.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $505,153.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $504,873.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $232,128.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $952,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $2,422,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.