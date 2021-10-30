Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $172,005.12 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $172,005.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Progyny by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
