Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $172,005.12 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $172,005.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Progyny by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

