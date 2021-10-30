Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MEDP opened at $226.55 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.98 and a 12 month high of $227.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

