Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Sells $13,171.60 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $13,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bryan Richard Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $5,194.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $13,886.60.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $119,462.40.

On Friday, September 3rd, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $5,748.38.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $13,813.80.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40.

Shares of HCAT opened at $52.64 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

