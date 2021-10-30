Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Sells 88,000 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $4,529,360.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $3,168,990.00.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,249,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,740,432. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 554,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,980,000 after buying an additional 180,963 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

