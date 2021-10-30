Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Sells $273,794.22 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $273,794.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Xueyan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Xueyan Wang sold 17,215 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $656,235.80.

On Monday, August 16th, Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $165,750.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Xueyan Wang sold 13,903 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $559,595.75.

On Thursday, July 29th, Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $380,479.92.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Coursera during the third quarter worth $2,257,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at $634,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 18.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at about $2,133,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

