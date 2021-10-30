Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $603,900.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Poulliot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after buying an additional 330,178 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 73,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 128.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

