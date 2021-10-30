Insider Buying: Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Buys $15,750.00 in Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Julie P. Doyle bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $15,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BOTJ stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.
Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.
Further Reading: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.