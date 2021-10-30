Insider Buying: Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Buys $15,750.00 in Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Julie P. Doyle bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $15,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BOTJ stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,483 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 232,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 29,816 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

