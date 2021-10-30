Insider Buying: Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Buys 87,634 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 87,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,874.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Archer Aviation stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,447,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,522. Archer Aviation Inc has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,904,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

