Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.11

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and traded as high as $16.72. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 1,992 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 184.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $138.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.49%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

