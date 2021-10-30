Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Shares of NGVT opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $53.23 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ingevity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ingevity by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

