ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,898,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,776 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.07% of ING Groep worth $38,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after buying an additional 2,469,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ING Groep by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after buying an additional 389,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,272,000 after buying an additional 544,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after buying an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 0.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ING. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

Shares of ING stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

