Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Up 198.3% in October

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 198.3% from the September 30th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,552,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IFXY remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 19,691,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,810,406. Infrax Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Infrax Systems
