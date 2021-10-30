Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Up 198.3% in October

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 198.3% from the September 30th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,552,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IFXY remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 19,691,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,810,406. Infrax Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Infrax Systems alerts:

About Infrax Systems

Infrax Systems, Inc engages in the provision of interrelated operational management, communications, and energy grid related products and services. Its product portfolios include Network Transport and Management, Secure Intelligent Devices, Threat Detection, and Grid Optimization. The company was founded by John Marshall Batton, Jeffrey A.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.