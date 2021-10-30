Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the September 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Infineon Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 77,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
