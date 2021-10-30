Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the September 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Infineon Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 77,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.