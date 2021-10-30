Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $1,051,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

