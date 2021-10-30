Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of IRT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.63. 1,335,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,860. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $847,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 82,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.